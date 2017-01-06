Transcript for Trump: Paris climate accord 'handicaps the United States' economy'

Do we know what the real effect will be of the president's announcement today at three potentially as up to four years. The time it takes to get out of this so. You know by that time you know we're into another election cycles so. We'll see what happens there two. To getting back to Pittsburgh a beautiful city a been there a number of times and there's a big tech boom going on Pittsburgh ball thanks I've got relatives that live in the Rust Belt. My uncle worked at a GM plant in Dayton Ohio his entire career that's been shut down note for over decade so. I can I understand the pain. That people there are are feeling and cars in regards to jobs. So it's easy for us to sit here and say you know look at you know put up some when mills and and now I get those solar panels up but it's it's tougher when when you're in that situation weren't changing times and this is a huge global crisis. And whether you know you feel. Sea level rises pry the biggest thing you know when it comes to. Global climate change and warming climate because. Right now we've seen on average eight inches in the past 100 years but some areas have seen more than that because they're they're seeking New York's closer to a foot. Will easily see another half foot to a full foot by the end of the century in some cases the the extremes of of that range or five and six the man you're talking about. Millions of people along the US coastline highly populated areas that are going to have to move are already starting to rebuild infrastructure in those areas. To make way for a rising sea levels not just during a storm surge but. Just just every day. A sea levels so this is this is eight a huge impact. That's gonna affect the US so it's not like we can just waiver hands and say we'll. This is an and I impacts us this kind of tactics mr.

