Transcript for Trump tosses prepared remarks, riffs on immigration

Watching president from wrap up his fourth visit to West Virginia an event that taxes. It's related tour de force. Trump speaking. On this Thursday afternoon on Devin Dwyer and ABC news headquarters. In Washington here with just official are. Senior producer in the White House Pennsylvania Avenue unit just and that was an extraordinary speech this was supposed to be something of an official event sounded a lot like. A stump speech very much president very political. And there was an there was that whole political dynamic with their race going on there that that you noticed he had both of those candidates for the senate seat Republican thing right next that's. Right sitting on the president's left and right you see him there on your screen now mingling with them as the two candidates for the Republican nomination for senate in West Virginia. It's sort of an informal poll that's right magazine which year the crowd. It was most supportive of what an extraordinary speech the president literally throwing out the script yet at the beginning of it going off script android under. You know at times. A woman even crying and thanking him for the tax cuts so grateful and how it means so much to her and her family and her boy who wants to run for president I mean you can see the president was was touched by that whole thing. I mean look this is why this tariff issue is such a big political risks for his base. You could see there that was his faith they were really into the tactic but if something goes awry. But this these tariffs in this trade war he risks blowing that up and which is why it is just is it incalculable risk. For him right in that's why the White House very much dating back to the message with taxes by having this event they've spent the past. Few weeks obviously focused on immigration the terror crisis a lot of turmoil on the west wing trying to get back to what was going to be their mid term message on taxes. And really spending a lot of time today giving a test run to what the president's. Mid term campaign theme will be when it comes immigration even extraordinary we have the sound. If you missed this comet it was quite something the president. Re upping his his thoughts about Mexico speed rapists. That kicked off the campaign. Here is way illustrating the immigration promise Nicholas. A lottery system you can imagine what those countries put it to this system. Putting bear. Good ones. And remember in my opening remarks at trump tower when I opened everybody said alone. He was so tough and I use the word rape. And yesterday it came out where this journey coming up women are raped at levels that nobody is ever seen before. They don't want to mention. The president try to build some sympathy there for. These women that are coming to the border in wants to keep them away write and sing. Hey you remember when me when is that we're rate yes we all do I'm he's really harking back to some dark. And dismissive rhetoric. As he. Launches essentially says he's going to launch these these National Guard troops to defend the border. Now and that's when we haven't seen him go back to that. Did not play well to say the least. That's right and to hold that up for sale let's bring in ABC news contributor national security. Contributor former official at the Department of Homeland Security John call and he joins us on the phone John. Thanks for being here you just for the president's speech you've been following. His do his movements about deploying the troops to the border. Give us your take on the state of play here what does it mean. That the president is going to be deploying the National Guard wants. Kayak got in thanks for having me on could be radio. That is the cup well being that have continued through the campaign an and indicated. You know that that does not the second year of his administration. Line. You know. And you heard it today stopped us tonight when issued debt their declaration regarding border security. Administration to have this tendency. Two. In Dallas. The character eyes. The threat posed. You know at that existed that southern border. And that it posed by people seeking to come here. I mean yes there's crime at the southern border yap at one way in which illegal drugs come into the country but. The idea that they presented their these war. Violent gang members and criminals. Poring over the border. And that communities across this country are rat. It just simply not true. Act and the problem as it that when we divert critical military. And law enforcement resource. To address the problem that doesn't. Are not available to deal with a real issues facing our community and the fact is that. Our security at the border. Has dramatically improved. Over the last eight years. There's more technology at the border are more Border Patrol officers at the border or more state and local law enforcement officers working the border. There are National Guard personnel who are on the border there's better technology at the border. Border crossings are down. Doesn't mean we take RI op and we immediate continue to effort but the fact of the matter as painting it as day. Button crisis that requires the deployment of military person now. It just it just there. Yeah those questions John put that Justin has been following this out of the White House they have been able to answer. Just exactly why they want to do this now what the urgency of the moment in its. Now they don't they don't know how many they're gonna sat. How many Tuesday AP is reporting anywhere from 300. To 12100. Or singer layers. You could name that 30300. Is not much and and what's really confusing which John session touching on is why now. We've got to 2017 is historic low for illegal border crossing because. The top effect talking 300000. When bush last deployed National Guard to the border it was well over a million illegal or crossed so. It just seems like him dynamic there and a very different in and hastily done as well I'm mad at you our pentagon team has remind us that win. Obama who also send troops that are deployed. Who and a half months for them actually get on the ground so. We're ways out and and I want to put this back to Jon Cohen before we let you go John obviously knew that you have witnessed these deployments before. The National Guard is controlled by the governors in the governors in these four states are gonna have to have a say. What's your take on the role that they will warplane deciding how many women Wear though don't go. Yeah well there way to the administration has structured their declaration as. They basically are allowing the governor's. You call up Waldheim duty. On National Guard personnel National Guard personnel were. Remaining under the control of the governor. But a well support special activities at the border so the answer your question with regard to how many people and it called up. In the come down to a very simple facts how much money the federal government gonna provide state. To pay for the personnel who are deployed at the border to cut state budgets are stretched that and there's not a lot of Lee way within the state budget. Take on the expenses. But the point that you person that people out of their data day job. And deploying them in support of a federal priority. That's a martyr and I can do that one last point as National Guard person now. How daytime jobs they're not full time military people very often eat National Guard personnel are police officers and firefighters. When you call of up to full time active duty that. Even though they remain under the control of the governor. They're no longer working at the police department that they are employed by or fire department and there implied by. So by relocating them to the border hand go a problem or crisis that may not at best. You may actually be harming the safety of the communities where those National Guard personnel actually work every day. Such an important point human impact for the families of the troops involved is is one that I think is often overlook this is no small thing. Terms of soccer for two people ABC news. National security contributor John Cohen thank you so much for joining us John. Immigration a big Gary. Part of this event with the president but also politics it was supposed to be an event on taxes. Our Alley Rogen is there in White Sulphur Springs west conditions in the room it's still boisterous. At the civic center there Alley. Describe that scene there with the president sitting between two Republican candidate for quite some. It definitely not a sleep related. I know there. Everything and. Are there. And with it was. Certainly a remarkable scene Alley and I know you are covering the US senate race fourth such elements in the Democrat there thanks so much. Alli Rogen and and hanging over all this just in as we wrap up is this. Curious situation at Scott for with the EPA administrator the president didn't touch on their but he did speak to the current status Scott Pruitt on his way out the door. On his way up the steps of Air Force One where we rarely get him he was asked if he saw as confidence in Scott prudence and I do. Com which is. Date because Pruitt has been snapping it quite a bit lately he's got this fifty dollar a night. What he calls air BNP's situation with his rental is how to rental rule which is raising all sorts of ethical issues for him. He was absolutely pummeled. On Fox News of all places. Last night interview that you watched I mean that it was like crews work. He was sweating bullets at the end absolutely. That's flat that's right twelve members of congress I think now calling for him to resign including a couple of Republicans. We'll see ease he may be on thin ice. But he's holding steady right now the president seems to have his back so renounced tomorrow's Friday. Lot of firings on Friday policy making so much for watching us here at ABC news be sure to download BBC news apt to get the latest developments in of course follows. On abcnews.com. We hope you join us next time I'm Devin Dwyer just in official Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.