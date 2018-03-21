Transcript for Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him

Eight get the most beautiful mound that mound. That's with the queen to Thomson Financial missed most about her grandson. 22 step in Clark. Who was shot and killed by police. But let's oh. And the broken hearted granma described the terrifying sounds came back yards Sunday night I'm Toni a blip. Now now don't. It would just end I can't get. Get us but she never thought those bullets were going toward her grandson. Thompson tells me detectives came to her door and asks if she picture of her grandkids. Let's look quite the web and you can't go back there you can't go back there outfit okay is waiting to he what fact that dark. I'll open up that curtain my grandsons ailment about it and I came out and in a vote. Pop hip hop day it public they kill pop up dealt with the gunshots they kill pop up. Sacramento police says they got a call about a suspect described as six but one would broken into several car windows and a high art. Six what. Black. If ball is so. My breath that sort Clark's cousin describes what she thinks officials on the helicopter saw that led officers shooting Clark. You are. I'm coming from opposite window would not look like that I have something on. Thompson says her grandson was out the window trying to get this Graham but to open the garage stored beacons are doorbell doesn't work. We just as well my grandson that's all I want justice. And that all the black he would not it not mad at all everybody's kids that got gunned down Bob policeman's. In south Sacramento Daniel ABC ten news.

