Undocumented dad can stay in US after taking refuge in church to avoid deportation, ICE says

A 30-year-old father who took refuge in a Phoenix church to avoid deportation is allowed to come home.
0:22 | 02/13/18

And a Mexican immigrant who was about to be deported has now been granted a last minute stay hey Zeus thoroughness was at a church in Phoenix since last Friday. Trying to avoid being sent back to Mexico he's been in the US since he was a toddler. Iran assists five kids and a pregnant wife one of his children has leukemia. Immigration officials granted his won your state based on humanitarian grounds.

