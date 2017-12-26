Transcript for United apologizes for seat snafu involving congresswoman

And United Airlines is facing another public relations nightmare this morning the air pop pine is apologizing to a passenger. Who says the airline gave her first class seat to a Texas congresswoman Sheila Jackson. An airline spokesman says its internal systems showed the passenger had canceled her seat after weather delay but. She married Simon denies that she ever canceled that December 18 flight from Houston to Washington Simon Says she was given a seat in economy plus instead. Earlier this year united face a backlash after dragging doctor David Dow from his seat or security officials did at least. I theater fuse to give up his seat to make room for crew members from the airline he later reached an undisclosed settlement with united.

