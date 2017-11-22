Former USA Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to 7 counts of criminal sexual conduct

Larry Nassar faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.
1:33 | 11/22/17

Transcript for Former USA Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to 7 counts of criminal sexual conduct

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

