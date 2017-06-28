-
Now Playing: Venomous tarantulas, scorpions found in abandoned apartment
-
Now Playing: Police officers face conspiracy charges in fatal teen shooting
-
Now Playing: 'The Big Bang Theory' star loses home in wildfire
-
Now Playing: Former homeless teen graduates at top of her class
-
Now Playing: 3 current or former Chicago officers indicted in connection with shooting death of Laquan McDonald
-
Now Playing: Syria may be prepping for another chemical weapons attack
-
Now Playing: New cyberattack freezes computers across the globe
-
Now Playing: NYC subway riders evacuated after brake incident
-
Now Playing: Health advocacy groups speak out against Senate health care bill
-
Now Playing: Inside today's White House press briefing
-
Now Playing: 9 senior citizen couples renew their vows at their senior care center
-
Now Playing: Man climbs mountain in creative marriage proposal video
-
Now Playing: Police car rolls backward during traffic stop
-
Now Playing: 34 injured after NYC subway derails
-
Now Playing: Alabama Army base on lockdown amid reports of active shooter
-
Now Playing: LAPD officers continue their fathers' legacy on the force
-
Now Playing: Kid correspondent Miles Brown takes over the NBA Awards red carpet
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about firework safety
-
Now Playing: LZ Granderson: I had to reconcile my faith with my sexuality
-
Now Playing: Principal challenges students to disconnect from devices, offers $100 incentive