Vet who lost both legs in Afghanistan runs 31 marathons in 31 days

A retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant who lost both legs in Afghanistan is running 26.2 miles a day for 31 straight days in 31 different cities.
0:36 | 10/30/17

Give me strength is do you. Backed up fighting. For my brother veterans. And raising awareness for the fact that. This doesn't bettering comes home and it doesn't mean that there now incapable or broken or. Not able to contribute to society anymore.

