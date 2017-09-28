-
Now Playing: West Point Glee Club cadets stage flash mob performance at Chicago's O'Hare
-
Now Playing: Army vet loses 125 pounds with DDP Yoga
-
Now Playing: Truck hits fire hydrant, sending water high into the air
-
Now Playing: Transgender airman inspired by veteran grandfather
-
Now Playing: The history of Veterans Day
-
Now Playing: Veterans Day by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Nannies suing diplomat were 'lured to the US,' endured 'grueling' conditions, complaint says
-
Now Playing: Horse rescued after falling in ditch
-
Now Playing: Toddler with dairy allergy dies after allegedly given grilled cheese at pre-K
-
Now Playing: Martha Raddatz talks Trump's effect on foreign relations, tensions with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Tennessee authorities capture escaped inmate
-
Now Playing: Man holds woman at gunpoint at Florida drive-up ATM
-
Now Playing: Driverless shuttle crashes hours after debut
-
Now Playing: Time lapse captures Northern Lights over Michigan
-
Now Playing: 'Most armed man in America' on mass shootings
-
Now Playing: Man's emotional account of chasing Texas church shooter
-
Now Playing: NY kayak murder case: Attorney reads statement from woman sentenced
-
Now Playing: Emergency crews try to rescue surfer who wasn't drowning
-
Now Playing: A sampling of voicemails Tim Arnold left for Christa Worthington
-
Now Playing: Video shows Texas gunman methodically executed churchgoers, source says