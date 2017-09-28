Veterans Day: fast facts

More
Veterans Day in the U.S. used to be called Armistice Day and is celebrated annually on Nov. 11.
2:07 | 09/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Veterans Day: fast facts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":43451522,"title":"Veterans Day: fast facts","duration":"2:07","description":"Veterans Day in the U.S. used to be called Armistice Day and is celebrated annually on Nov. 11.","url":"/US/video/veterans-day-10-fast-facts-43451522","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.