Transcript for Victims of Parkland, Florida, school shooting named

Deceased victims. This horrific killing. I'm going to do my best. Pronounce the names accurately. Please forgive me if I don't pronounce the names exactly how the families do. But I thought it's very important I want to pay homage to these families into the victim's. Harman center of medal public. Peter Wang. Nicholas wore red. Christopher hicks in. My very very very special friend while miss. There and vice. You poirier. A lot of petty. Jamie Gutenberg. Morton duque and we on old. Melissa I'll adapt. A later Ramsey. Scott Beagle. Joaquin Oliver. Carol Lofgren. Genome want to Alter. And Alexander. Shot there. May they rest in peace and may god comfort their families.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.