Video shows Florida high school officer body slam student

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened when the resource officer removed the student from the cafeteria.
0:32 | 04/25/18

Transcript for Video shows Florida high school officer body slam student
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

