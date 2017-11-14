Video shows moments before fatal Amtrak crash

Following a 19-month investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board identified 20 different factors contributing to the April 2016 crash that killed two veteran Amtrak employees when the company's train struck a backhoe and derailed.
0:42 | 11/14/17

Transcript for Video shows moments before fatal Amtrak crash
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

