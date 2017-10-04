New video shows passenger dragged off United Airlines plane

More
The passenger was forcibly removed after not giving up his seat for airline crew members.
0:29 | 04/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New video shows passenger dragged off United Airlines plane
This community. Given. Even. That's community and news. You go home and available and just give me. Really good evening. This community and news. You go home and available. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46716487,"title":"New video shows passenger dragged off United Airlines plane","duration":"0:29","description":"The passenger was forcibly removed after not giving up his seat for airline crew members.","url":"/US/video/video-shows-passenger-dragged-off-united-airlines-plane-46716487","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.