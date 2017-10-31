Transcript for Video appears to show NYC terror suspect staggering around after attack

And they're coming back I'm here now with more on that violence in downtown Manhattan fooled around 3 PM eastern time today. When that man right there are driving a white pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and bicycles on a path making a purposeful turnaround of this bat. Left the what white pickup truck we're using gauged by police you see him running their according to the police. He was waiting around an imitation. Weapon that man is now in custody was dreading that white pickup truck which was rented from home people. And there you see him coming out of the track. Being chased down by police. Turned adding that evident as an invitation. God that this is now being treated. As an act of terrorism and here where there chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross seven dead fifteen injured right now this is a pattern we've seen before.

