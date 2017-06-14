How two Washington Post reporters uncovered the Watergate scandal

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were working at the paper when they were assigned to cover the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters.
1:36 | 06/14/17

The Democratic National Committee is trying to solve this by mr. Five men were nabbed in the democratic national headquarters here in Washington seemingly preparing to tap. Bob place people would say my god this is clearly going to it would Gingrich. Just seem bizarre but would take some enterprising. Young journalist turned out. The importance of the story would have university scientist this burglary just as a matter team editors innocently gets his streak burglary. And I saw this commotion around the city desk and was told that there'd been this break in the democratic national headquarters they were young reporters trying to. Make their way up the ladder. What you talked about the people who invaded difference when it came to Watergate you talk about Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein there were two very different people Woodward came from the navy was a straight laced guy births and on the other hand looked like good counterculture figure itself I was supposedly. Terrific writer who's supposedly had a great persistent reporter for skills complemented each. They sent me to the courthouse where in the five burglars car it. Workers were being raped that judge yes the leader James McCord where did you work and McCord. CI. It was stunning and they discovered that record was a security chief board the committee to reelect the president. We're all okay folks if this was a political break here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

