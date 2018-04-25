Transcript for Weather radar picks up widespread bird migration

That is not rain or snow moving northward on the radar and Fort Worth, Texas. Actually a flock of birds migrating north at spring begins but told many smaller birds migrate at night the fifty people. First picture the time now for a look at your weather for this Wednesday morning. It's a wet morning commute today in the mid Atlantic states a massive storm system is moving north from Washington and to Philadelphia and then New York City. It's moving very slowly but it also extends into the appellation sent over most of New York State. So look at today's temperatures New York will hit 59 degrees Atlanta seventy degrees. Detroit will only managed 48 but wow 61 in Minneapolis. It's like summer there. A lot warmer in the northwest where more record highs are expected.

