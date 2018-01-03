West Virginia schools closed for sixth day

The teachers walked out in protest over their salaries, which they say are among the lowest in the country.
0:25 | 03/01/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for West Virginia schools closed for sixth day
All of West Virginia schools will be closed yet again today at six today despite word from the governor and the superintendent that the striking teachers would be back at work. Of the teachers walked out of protests over their salaries which they say are among the lowest in the country and among increasing health care costs. West Virginia's house has approved a 5% pay raise and a deal negotiated by the governor and union leaders the senate is expected to take up that deal today.

