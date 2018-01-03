Transcript for West Virginia schools closed for sixth day

All of West Virginia schools will be closed yet again today at six today despite word from the governor and the superintendent that the striking teachers would be back at work. Of the teachers walked out of protests over their salaries which they say are among the lowest in the country and among increasing health care costs. West Virginia's house has approved a 5% pay raise and a deal negotiated by the governor and union leaders the senate is expected to take up that deal today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.