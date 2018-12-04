Transcript for Wife of Tesla crash victim: 'I just want this tragedy not to happen again'

That grow half that. That's six 38 year old Yvonne Wong began the interview showing me her wedding ring what their husbands name he had her name on history. It's like. He always Ingraham who. Walter and so Von first met in middle school in Taiwan and lost touch when he came to this country three starter working in high techie tractor downed they married and had two children. So bond tells me he was an attentive debt even with long hours at yeah a gains and then apple. And read the stone read AB nine. It every night it even after a long hours of work yet. When Walter got the job as an engineer at apple last November he gave himself a birthday present that Tesla model lacks. The bond tells me Walter complained all the pilot appeared to malfunction. Steering toward that same barrier in Mountain View on several occasion. And he'd want to show me not ten not happen. Stone. He told you that the car were drive to that same barrier yes. Who. The same barrier that he finally hit down that's why I fell in USI know that action. So Vaughn tells me she saw the crash on the midday news and knew immediately it was Walter same location same barrier same blue model acts. The family tried to check the test lets cell phone. So the app actually tracks where the car is at the moment. He should look to have it happen. Into those showing error which means. Something relevant our first attempt like who often heavy thing. For me yet. Lol I not just smoked my half but I love my. Best for. In the two and a half weeks since Walter died some bond is devastated the trying to remain strong for her children who are six in three. I just try to not quite wolf Ronald my whole trial. Because they feel. Afraid the family tells me they were surprised when Tesla released a statement one week after the crash that Walter Wong was use an auto pilot. But that his hands were off the steering wheel or six seconds before the crash. Unfortunately it appears that tussle has tried to playing the victim here. The family's attorney says Tesla has been trying to deflect attention from its auto pilot. It took him out of the lane that he was driving and steered him into the gore point. Which means drove in straight at a fixed concrete barrier a high rate of speed. Then it failed to break and then he drove him into this fix concrete barrier. We believe this never would have happened had he.

