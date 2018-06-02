Winner of $560 million Powerball is suing to retain anonymity

In the complaint, Jane Doe is suing the commission to "maintain her privacy and to have the trustee of a designated trust be the public face of the winning ticket."
02/06/18

The winner of last month's 560. Million dollar powerball jackpot is now fighting a legal battle just to remain anonymous. She's suing New Hampshire's lottery commission to maintain her privacy. And to have a designated trustee be the public face of the winning ticket. She's also requesting to be exempt from the State's right to know law. The woman says she made a huge mistake in signing the back of the ticket in her own name rather than in the name of the trust.

