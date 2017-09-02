Transcript for Winter Storm Sweeps Through Times Square

In theory into ice look a little bit different than it did yesterday when it was almost sixty degrees earbuds don't amount all. Is in full swing you can see a lot the got it. With shovels in the manuals shell blank and that number. Now it's different kinds of clouds here from pulled out there is. The sweet Barrett. Trying to aren't well but let's let's let's look here intense very tense and not shut down. Now there's still lots of tourists here although not nearly as it would be normally. But this city is. Definitely trying to keep things moving here in the heart of Manhattan. See cars still going. The plows. And now he's got a few people are not letting us know he'd never. I think eight K yeah. Evidently not. Overall in the city's things are dying relative recently compared to thunderstorms we can't. Yeah. Isn't any thought here so plowing and then. Laying out a bunch assaults tried to keep the snow melted and man in the streets here. But this is that this city that never sleeps and snow doesn't keep on either. Try to talk to them. Some people here in Times Square also. V. He Broadway shows are still going on the show go on and less than that trans that it shut down in the subways are still open and New York city's schools are closed so tablets are still open and so the show must go on here. On Broadway as well so still people. Making get to this doesn't you can see Downey air Wear and front eight times. People still taking. All air. So this not keeping people down if we get. Some people what. You're dealing out the air if they don't have to they. Are. On the all time. There is that still aren't going on here. Yet driving snow and win that we're not expecting. Let up. At any time I see you there. And as I. Think Obama Russia. Hit securities of the called. I'm fluorescent. Is not a quote this war. I am very excited to see a story New York. And is also so is going to York giants though it it was about it was very alarmed yesterday and now here's that wide at turn but why did you decide to come down to Times Square. Yeah yeah. Second it's Sibley of that and enjoy taking your picture is look that you're getting them shot and I today. Doug. I did that that's why are you at their aggression and it is here and she's excited to see that now owns them. For some people I guess this hearing here this evening it. This is five months. Another well. Here's them some shoppers. And I. Don't want to stop and answer some questions there aren't doing some shopping it looks like. Yet but that just. Take a little more try not to get hit by a snowplow. Actually think a lot here walking around the city today seeing a lot fewer cars on the road than you would normally. A lot of people are staying home. And deciding not to brave. The the weather and people. Allegedly working from home is well have been some delays on the trans but overall. Overall people are still able to get to work. There's the beautiful times Christi. Of Aaron. Sarah little warmer with the that we can talk the mark people. People taking shelter in the doorway as the building. Friday as president. Or I think. Let's see if we can talk to. When and in Broadway Show. Let's see if we can talk without one of these Broadway Show. Ticket they're trying to get people to come to that shows they've got someone here and it looks like the snow is not keeping him. Out. I'm. Running. Out. At that show more effective way out the Rob Reynolds yeah if they're if they have a show where promoting. That the problem is just aren't out at the art don't shut out of the subway shut down every night that what. You get an X stock. Odd legally I mean it's a dead. When people are a little more hunker down and you know a little grumpier but. We're we do it it would do again. But not quite as about a foot traffic his ease up but you don't expect it dance looks like you're making the most even warm you know gonna. The heart rate up but look out I don't break in the little. So it. People still have to work you know lots of businesses here in times that are also secret that the Starbucks looks packed early Eric. Haven't underlying our coffee high. There I think he and the hard rock that bank. People taking a little bit of shelter there. We can give you a look at. ADC. I'm here for a laugh out. That this lying. I think we're. Aids. Yet everything still out every now can't keep down. They haven't in the Arab I don't wolf him. You think it's a pet thank you aren't in the now. Explain that. Because it on the line from unfairly. We'll get him out of themselves the best. Okay oh. Harry it's ten different people it Aaron McKie and now. At the giant all the parent time where. There and good air. The air. That ball up arrow it's not. And I'll thank the weather. One where. Where. That we. That's it and dedicate it is not. L I keep them. It's. Hair cut at the end Times Square it looks like all of now is not expected to stop color it you know but show us I'm Harry in the end times. It. Everything's out your check in the day. All over the country. And on the other. And I am they are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.