Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light

More
"All of a sudden, I saw it collapse from the left towards the middle," she said.
1:16 | 03/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light
Please don't always do. See you saw one survivor the we look forward to that pedestrian. Intrigue going.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53780858,"title":"Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light","duration":"1:16","description":"\"All of a sudden, I saw it collapse from the left towards the middle,\" she said.","url":"/US/video/witness-bridge-collapse-front-falling-cars-waiting-light-53780858","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.