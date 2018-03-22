Transcript for Woman arrested for giving marijuana to 1-year-old

Tonight we went knocking on mom's front door. But got it slammed in our face. We wanted to ask anyone who knows your about the viral video that outraged FaceBook users across the web. Police say it's twenty year old bring out a lofted hand in this video appearing to put a lid marijuana blunt into where one year old baby's mouth and northeast rally. This video going viral when a man in Rochester New York shared it on his feet urging police to get involved. That New Yorkers FaceBook post was shared over a million times just hours later Lofton was arrested by rally police. Booked on two counts of felony child abuse forcing her baby just smoke pot. It's it's unique and amazing rally defense attorney Stephen Sauer sees the cases a staggering example of the new world of crowds source crime solving. It took a matter our sport like you said he shared in over a million times and police mile to identify purse it's amazing. And sciences if you know the first income climbed to the police to us obviously after he disclosed to the police sharing it like this gentleman did in New York. Might be an unbelievably powerful tool in those situations. Legal experts on important piece of advice about receiving video of a potential crime that's on social media. Simpson's house and social in the year after fantasy. And if you kept that from the police and thigh your mind that it was a crime should be reporting. You might find yourself. In a little bit of hot water with the police's ours withholding information for ends.

