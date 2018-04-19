Woman grabs granddaughter after bear enters her yard

More
Missy Hawes jumped into action when an unexpected visitor entered her backyard in Altadena, California.
0:39 | 04/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman grabs granddaughter after bear enters her yard
I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54584756,"title":"Woman grabs granddaughter after bear enters her yard","duration":"0:39","description":"Missy Hawes jumped into action when an unexpected visitor entered her backyard in Altadena, California.","url":"/US/video/woman-grabs-granddaughter-bear-enters-yard-54584756","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.