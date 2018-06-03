Transcript for Woman stabs mother after holding her 3-year-old at knifepoint on Greyhound bus

After a knife attack on board a Greyhound bus. Police say Teresa magical held the child at knife point then stab that little girl's mother and other passengers she is now under arrest the victims are expected to be okay. Police say magical is recovering after stabbing herself in the neck. The attack happened north of Bakersfield as that bus was heading from Las Vegas to Oakland. Now to those conflicting statements overnight from former term campaign aide Sam number he now says he may comply with the subpoena from the special counsel. And even suggested that he might give up his email passing game but number expect an entire defiantly. An entire day defiantly declaring that he will not cooperate ABC's on a Zach has more. Good morning can this and Diane former advisor to president from Sam Nunn berg says. He has already been interviewed for five and a half hours by the special counsel office and that he is now done cooperate. You know mr. Moeller Q what's a seventy gently descend into jail at an opt out and then a laugh about it and I don't make a bigger spectacle. That I am on your TV show right now also. Appearing on MS NB CC Annenberg who was fired from the trump campaign said he isn't protecting the president. But he's worried about the special counsel trying to make a case against his mentor Rodgers don't. Trump ally. If they're trying to build a case against Roger. Unlock and be part of it he believes that stone has done nothing wrong but he would sing the same about president trump. Well I think that he may have done something during the election but I don't vote for libelous think that. I can't explain and what you were there. And on CNN none Burton didn't hold back when talking about the president. I expect our own spending a lot of money illegal they use. A lot of other people our air great big double trouble cause because he did a. Even contradicting the White House's position on the president's knowledge of that Russia meeting at trump tower. President drugs as he knew nothing about the meaning do you do you think that that's true. You don't think that's fair. The White House discounted none Berg's comments he hasn't worked at the White House. So I certainly can't speak to him or the lack of knowledge that he clearly has. Number and responded that he couldn't care less what the White House thinks of him he also said that he believes that investigators just want to quote. Harassed me Kenneth Diane. On a thank you and a dozen Trump Organization executives have been evicted from the trump international hotel in Panama after a business dispute. Workers private Trump's name from the sun outside luxury high rise as police escorted about a dozen trump staffers from their management offices. The move was initiated by the hotel's new majority owner but the Trump Organization is vowing to fight. Amazon is reportedly hoping to expand its empire into the world of finance the Wall Street Journal reports Amazon is in talks with big banks including. JPMorgan Chase. At about that they want to offer product similar to the checking account. The product would give Amazon a bigger window into its customers' income and spending habits. But sources close to the talks say the product would not involve Amazon actually becoming a bank. And a nor'easter that roared through last weekend left behind a rare sight along the coast of Maine. It's a skeleton of a 51 foot ship that experts say dates from between a revolutionary war and the civil war. It was first seen in 1958. And is usually buried under sand. On the wreck only emerges. When powerful storms move. Enough water and sand on coverage from the last time it was revealed was about five years ago that anyone hoping to stem the cast to get their suit is likely to covered. Again very short but luckily there's an of the storm those just clear. Yes that there that's pretty news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.