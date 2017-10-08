Woman's purse catches fire at Nevada city council meeting

More
An audience member was treated for minor burns after an apparent battery fire started her purse ablaze at a city council meeting in Boulder City, Nevada.
0:26 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman's purse catches fire at Nevada city council meeting
I don't. We signed on July 20. I. Why don't require or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49130226,"title":"Woman's purse catches fire at Nevada city council meeting","duration":"0:26","description":"An audience member was treated for minor burns after an apparent battery fire started her purse ablaze at a city council meeting in Boulder City, Nevada.","url":"/US/video/womans-purse-catches-fire-nevada-city-council-meeting-49130226","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.