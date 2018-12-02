Transcript for Co-workers buy car for dad walking about 3 hours to work to 'step-up' for daughter

21 year old Trenton who was goes the extra mile for his job at UPS. Actually it's several models to start loading trucks by 4 AM he starts walking from his home in downtown Little Rock before midnight. But I do we were before cards so they approaching two. Almost. In the rain or cold through some rough areas of town. He walks. And music in the hey that was his walk. Learn learn that their houses in move my feet. Never miss a shift never been late. The job it's too important to him. He got more important to me when I am a daughter so I knew I had to step books and have a job when she was. When Kenneth Bryant's wife mentioned trends daily track. The veteran driver knew he wanted to help out. Man that's going to be a dedicated young man. Two Walt. Two words Kenneth started collecting donations. Out of my name is coming together come together slowly flows slowed. Eventually he got enough eons found two reliable car. That's the third car because it to a couple of failed through. He even went so far as to fix and nick in the front bumper wanting everything to be perfect for the big surprise. They told Trent it was the union meeting in the parking lot. And Tenet reached into his pocket. Ages listen he's satisfied. Day Cain. They didn't those keys and he Burlington. A heart just dropped its case. I was rather keep my emotions in CH I almost lost it myself one tend. Now today's trip leaves for work three there. Just me and guard. I don't have the use of feet no more you have long blocks but definitely some lasting friendships.

