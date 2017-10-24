-
Now Playing: Houston Astros win a spot in the 2017 World Series
-
Now Playing: What to watch in Dodgers vs Astros World Series
-
Now Playing: World Series kicks off between Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers
-
Now Playing: Teens could face life in prison if convicted of murder after rock thrown at van kills passenger
-
Now Playing: Woman harassed inside Denver corn maze by masked assailant, authorities say
-
Now Playing: 5-foot boa constrictor found in NC hotel room bed
-
Now Playing: Youngest member of the 'Manson family' says Charles Manson 'made you feel really special'
-
Now Playing: Should you have a sprinkler system in your home?
-
Now Playing: Manhunt grows for suspected Florida serial killer
-
Now Playing: Trial continues for San Francisco pier killing that provoked immigration debate
-
Now Playing: College football players plead not guilty in alleged assault on student
-
Now Playing: Wind, reported tornadoes slam the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: Suspect captured in California shootings that killed 2, injured 3
-
Now Playing: Airport damaged after tornado touches down in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly fires back after New York Times report
-
Now Playing: Vietnam vet receives nation's highest honor
-
Now Playing: Former Cleveland police officer on the run
-
Now Playing: More details surface about deadly ambush in Niger
-
Now Playing: 3 Florida murders in 11 days
-
Now Playing: Widow of fallen soldier breaks silence about her call with Trump