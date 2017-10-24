Transcript for World Series kicks off between Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers

Hey folks I'm back up with ABC news event here at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles today tonight it and just about three hours. Is the first pitch of the World Series that is the first World Series since 1970. Hitting two teams with 100 plus game wings that the Houston Astros. I need the Los Angeles Dodgers people very exciting here for dodger blue. But the whole city is gone blue. The mayor's office has little lights they're blue. Dodger don't nuts are pretty tasty and very blue. People have died there. There there there's every seems to be growing yet Justin Turner beard that we could see we're those guys around here. He's the flaming redhead appeared in their basement but it's worked for today's game is not that and it's not the fact that some. We encourage on playing and he's playing against up liters of beer. Can answer. Talking about blue Beardsley. This is a big deal here this is the first. World Series for the Dodgers since 1980. Here is there eights 19 years ago. We have to be here don't houses permanent. Every night did you think if you look at red beard like Justin. Turner now the looming I'll lose its Renton. And there. I not since I have with your name right. Running errands as they got ready here we are asking about the heat and ending got a towel there zapper like waiting indefinitely mopping up right here waiting for in the desert. Their history. I mean let's not do about it you and me. I'll give you a sense thank you ran and I appreciate it cannot figure to me give you a sense but the other major story line here in that is the heat right so. This has thought that we've been standing on right now where that is this fifty. Heat gun. It's as a 139. Degrees we're on standing. A lot. Story line is not Clayton Kershaw facing opposites but for pitcher. The fantastic yeah are any great facing off against Jose out to bay who is. Probably the front runner for the AL MVP sells this almost dying. It is the heat here is a hundred and I'll tell you about a hundred and more degrees officially this their arteries a little bit let's believe in the sun for a minute. And probably in the field a little bit hotter and on the ground where people walk in it's obviously very very hot go pick a look inside. That would amount. Tell. Dodger dogs pizza hungry McKinney TP so. We'll have to wait. Obviously this is a big home field game games 12 and 67 it can be played here at Dodger Stadium. And now. The coolest things about it if that Dodger Stadium really overlooks. The Los Angeles jail it is a spectacular. View these people get treated him and even all the way up here in the note read. It's. Pretty amazing view take that out about takes him batting practice. Am man known as green there scares you sound man. One of the things that managers had been concerned about is that he sells on the batting practice especially yesterday it was conducted after sunset. In the champ in the field the chance to pull down right now we are already in the shape but some of the seats down there are any yet. Really really hot. Not mentioned a couple of major story lines one then it's possibly my favorite very long time and that is a story of Jose LT at least for the Astros. He's Venezuelan. He's been in the league in the majors for about forty years and he's one of that changed him through those warriors freedom house. And this year. He it is. Front runner to be UAL and disguised Eiffel its sixth probably 55. And his major challenger for the AL NDP is entering like a massive some other. We'll also has put up pretty impressive stats but he's 672. ED. So just watching the two of them side by side it's pretty impressive. Now to make. He's the heart and soul and CNET. Impressive player but also known as good guy and that's pretty cool you know you'll group as journalists and we've run the Dodgers he. Evidently we're the Astros but he definitely good outcome for the city of Los Angeles where city. After its quits after it has been through it's been through the past couple of months ago definitely. There something that I was walking. It's the only the planes and this guy eight. And all that going on there what I really wanted is actually this is seen in the sun but. It's actually pretty well treated here and it's only 3 o'clock in the afternoon that's pretty good sign for a lot of folks around here are being pointed out what sir are you good. Excitement again. Edited scene there. That giant. I young man Harry you that you're dodger fan and I couldn't out. I didn't. But it is the tonight. You know. Henry. Henry knows they're gonna win and we'll he's in Vegas apparently also know that the Dodgers are gonna win because they're heavy favorites right now. It's not such a great bad if you wanna bet on the Dodgers get back and a few hundred bucks you get back about 35. About that in the world a state one but the Smart bet would be on the Astros a lot of experts say entering. The better the Astros and they do win the series again a lot of money. We thank. Hours artists but he's yes but not an artist Andrew thank you very much enjoy that place them through it. And I say that's just from the game its beat series lots of firsts here in its theories. You know. I'm pretty sure to be exiting some very well matched teams here and likely. He won't be too much of an issue one additional tidbit about the beat gotten out. There are major fireworks all across these tales here because not only is it really hot really try. There's also the Santa Ana winds which it really whip up fires once they get started their brush fires around Los Angeles all days. Alt thing we've been in. It's critical. Red flag that's 36 hours so we have red flag alert probably. For another eighteen hours and then we're in the there so hopefully. It's beautiful skyline seen in the mountains that that it filling up with smoke. Its service it's wonderful people here again I'm not gotten a Dodger Stadium thanks for watching and eight months later. Season.

