7-year-old boy shot to death in Jacksonville, Florida

More
He was the fifth child shot in the city in less than two weeks, but the first among them to die.
2:02 | 02/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7-year-old boy shot to death in Jacksonville, Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53197212,"title":"7-year-old boy shot to death in Jacksonville, Florida","duration":"2:02","description":"He was the fifth child shot in the city in less than two weeks, but the first among them to die.","url":"/US/video/year-boy-shot-death-jacksonville-florida-53197212","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.