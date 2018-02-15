Transcript for 4-year-old girl found after intruder enters home, brutally beats mother

And new overnight a four year old girl from South Carolina is now safe in the arms of police and day after being kidnapped. Officers in Riverside Alabama found Heidi Todd last night thanks to a tip she was abducted Tuesday from outside Charleston, South Carolina during a violent home invasion. The suspect an ex con has been captured in Mississippi after reportedly being found asleep in a truck.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.