New York City sets record low for murders, crime

More
There were 290 murders in New York City in 2017, 45 fewer than the year prior and a far cry from the 2,245 murders the city endured in 1990.
3:00 | 01/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City sets record low for murders, crime

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52168316,"title":"New York City sets record low for murders, crime","duration":"3:00","description":"There were 290 murders in New York City in 2017, 45 fewer than the year prior and a far cry from the 2,245 murders the city endured in 1990.","url":"/US/video/york-city-sets-record-low-murders-crime-52168316","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.