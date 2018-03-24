Transcript for The young voices heard at March for Our Lives

The leaders skeptics. And cynics. Who told us to sit down NC state silence. Wait your turn. Welcome to the revolution. We cannot move on if we move on the NRA and those against us will win. They want us to forget they want our voices to be signed and they want to retreat into the shadows where they can remain unnoticed. They want to be back on top I'm question in there. We cannot indeed will not let that happen. I am what he is I don't buy it continues to take a poll on communities have put the Clinton. From me. I like to not only about honor. And bulked math and science and me and that's what my friends. And by name but can't just believe me we not. Yeah me. Yeah I'm there the seat. A great. And I and I got and they can't. Yeah yeah and yeah. Since the time that I came out here. It is in six minutes into money seconds. This shooter has ceased shooting and will soon abandon his rifle. Blend in with the students as they escape and walk free for an hour before arrest. Fight for your lives before it someone else's job. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.