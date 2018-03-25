Two volunteer firefighters were killed Saturday night in West Virginia while responding to a deadly car accident.

Charleston, West Virginia, ABC affiliate WCHS reported the firefighters were killed when their vehicle flipped over and hit a rock wall responding to an earlier car accident. According to The Associated Press, three people were killed in the civilian car accident in addition to the firefighter deaths.

The accident took place in tiny Pratt, West Virginia, about 30 minutes southeast of Charleston.

Five firefighters were in the vehicle at the time it crashed. The three other passengers were taken to the hospital, WCHS reported.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in these accidents this evening and their families," Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said in a statement. "This is a tragic event and believed to be the worse accident involving our volunteer fire service has ever suffered."