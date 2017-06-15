Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: 'I can't believe he did this'

Jun 15, 2017, 6:10 PM ET
PHOTO: Sue Hodgkinson speaks to the media, June 15, 2017.PlayABC News
WATCH Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: 'I can't believe he did this'

The wife of the man suspected of opening fire Wednesday on Republicans practicing for a congressional baseball game, shooting and wounding four, emotionally told reporters today, "I can’t believe he did this," saying there were no signs.

The alleged shooter, identified by police as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in a shootout with police Wednesday morning after shooting Rep. Steve Scalise and three others at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. Scalise is in critical condition.

Sue Hodgkinson said she was married to James Hodgkinson for nearly 30 years but they have not been together since March, when he moved to Washington, D.C.

PHOTO: A handout image released by the St Clair County Sheriffs Department shows a booking photo dated Feb. 19, 2007, of James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. FBI/EPA
She said her husband wanted to go to Washington to work with people to change the tax brackets. She said she didn't know he had a gun with him. She did not want to discuss her husband's politics.

Sue Hodgkinson said she felt "horrible," saying, "I had no idea this was going to happen and I don't know what to say about it. I can't wrap my head around it.

"I'm sorry that he did this," she added. "There's nothing I could do about it."

She said when he prepared to leave Illinois, "He sold almost everything he owned from his businesses."

She said shortly before James Hodgkinson left, her "daughter just moved back home and has a 2-year-old. ... He was home all day long, I think he just wanted a break."