Woman rescued after getting pinned beneath New York City subway

A woman was seriously injured in Brooklyn, New York, this morning after falling in a gap between the subway tracks and the platform, according to the New York Police Department.

The woman became pinned between the tracks and a subway car, sustaining serious injuries and unable to get up, fire officials told ABC News.

The incident occurred on a Manhattan-bound L train at the Bedford Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. The MTA suspended subway service in both directions in and out of lower Manhattan, while first responders worked to rescue the woman.

Update: There is no L train service in both directions between Myrtle-Wyckoff and 1 Av because of an injured passenger at Bedford Av. L Shuttle train service is available between 8 Av and 1 Av. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 11, 2018

The unidentified woman was freed and taken to the hospital in stable condition. L train service has since resumed.