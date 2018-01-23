1 dead, multiple wounded in shooting at Kentucky high school; suspect in custody

At least one person has died and multiple others are wounded after a shooting at a Kentucky high school this morning, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said.

A suspect is in custody, the governor and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

The shooting took place at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

The wounded are being treated at a nearby hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.

The school shooting in Kentucky comes a d ay after a 15-year-old girl in Texas was shot and injured in her high school cafeteria, allegedly by a 16-year-old male student. The 15-year-old was hospitalized in unknown condition.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.