7-year-old girl rescues family from house fire

Seven-year-old Tracy Durant became a local hero when she saved her family from a house fire Sunday morning.

The Escambia County, Florida, house fire broke out while a 13-year-old girl was cooking chicken inside the home, the family told local ABC affiliate WEAR.

“It looked like when the stove was on and it came up top and then it kept getting bigger and bigger so I didn't want us to get killed," Tracy said of the moment she saw the flames.

WEAR

Tracy, whose mother wasn't at home at the time, quickly ran for help at a neighbor’s house and asked for a phone to call 911.

A 7-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after acting quickly to save her family from flames after a fire broke out in Escambia County Sunday morning - More tonight @weartv #C3N pic.twitter.com/fggOEda4eZ — Jamarlo Phillips (@JPhillipsTV) January 28, 2018

Thanks to Tracy's actions, everyone escaped the fire, including her 11-month-old cousin, WEAR reported.

Tracy's 13-year-old cousin sustained serious injuries but is expected to live.

WEAR

The little girl credited fire safety lessons at school with helping her save her family.

"[My teacher] said one day I would be a hero ... and I wanted to start practicing now," Tracy told WEAR.