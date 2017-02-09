New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Helps Driver Stranded on Snowy Road

Feb 9, 2017, 5:23 PM ET
PHOTO: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo stopped to help a stranded motorist on the Sprain Brook Parkway near Hawthorne, NY after having briefings with senior administration officials in New York City in regard to todays winter storm. Play@Melissadderosa/Twitter
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped a driver stranded along a New York parkway this afternoon after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Northeast.

Cuomo's chief of staff, Melissa DeRosa, posted photos to Twitter of the governor standing in the snow, pitching in to help the driver stuck on the side of the Sprain Brook Parkway, north of New York City.

DeRosa wrote, "NY'ers help each other in times of need. Look out for each other today."

The photos were posted around 4 p.m. today, after Cuomo told reporters around 2 p.m. that, while the snow in New York City appeared to be tapering off, the storm should not be taken lightly.

The major storm system was expected to bring the Northeast its heaviest snowfall of the season thus far. Winter storm warnings were in effect in Boston and Philadelphia as well as New York City today, where city public schools were closed and gusty winds blew snow sideways down the streets of Manhattan.

Officials are predicting a snow total between 10 and 14 inches in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said today, as he urged people to stay off the streets during what he called "super-intense snow."

New York City's winter storming warning is expected to be in effect until 6 p.m., the mayor said.