New York man arrested after massive arsenal found at his home

A New York man is in custody after police say they took away a “vanload” of weapons from his home.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward J. Reis, 43, on Sunday and charged him with several offenses, including criminal possession of a firearm and unlawfully possessing or selling noxious material.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said the office received a call for an emotionally disturbed person after Reis allegedly sent a text to a female saying “he wanted to go to Arizona and euthanize himself.”

Officers serving a search warrant at Reis’s Knox, New York, home uncovered numerous firearms, explosives, grenades, a grenade launcher, materials commonly used to make explosive devices and a forged New York State pistol permit.

“[Reis] did not have a permit, some of the weapons may have been purchased legally and some were modified, so I doubt they were purchased legally,” Apple said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a multi-agency search led to a motel in East Greenbush, New York, where Reis was found. A crisis negotiator made contact with Reis over the phone, after which Reis agreed to exit the room and turn himself in to police. Authorities say they found a loaded AR-15 rifle on the bed in his hotel room.

Apple said it is too early in the investigation to establish a motive, but he did note Reis had served in the military and allegedly suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. The military did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

“It’s clear he is fighting some demons with mental health issues, clear that he has some issues,” Apple said. “We have a fully staffed mental health unit at the jail and maybe that will help us unravel this and find out what was going on.”

Reis was arraigned Monday morning at the Town of Knox Justice Court and is currently being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. Reis has not yet entered a plea and has been assigned a public defender to represent him.