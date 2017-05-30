Zookeeper killed by tiger is remembered as a 'shining light'

Hamerton Zoo Park in England is mourning the loss of zookeeper Rosa King, who died Monday after she was attacked by a tiger that had entered an enclosure with her, according to police in Cambridgeshire where the wildlife park is located.

King's friend, Garry Chisholm, a professional wildlife photographer, told the BBC that King was the "focal point" and "shining light" of the zoo.

"Rosa wasn't just a keeper at Hamerton Zoo -- she was Hamerton Zoo," Chisholm added.

After the attack on the 34-year-old King, the zoo was evacuated and has remained closed since. A full investigation is currently underway, according to zoo officials.

Zoo officials said King's death was a "freak accident" and that at no point was public safety at risk.

Witness Peter Davis described the situation to the BBC, saying he heard a "commotion" near the enclosure where King was attacked and saw a "half dozen zookeepers running down to the enclosure."

"One of the girls, we just heard her scream. And one of the girls shouted, 'Run'. So a few of us ran into one of the zookeepers' small rooms by the closure," Davis said.

He said a couple of people started throwing meat over the enclosure in an effort to distract the tiger, but he said the attack probably went on for about 10 to 15 minutes.

King's mother, Andrea, told the BBC that her daughter was dedicated to her job: "She wouldn't have done anything else. It's what she has always done."

"All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues, friends and families at this dreadful time," the zoo said in a statement on its website.

Cambridgeshire police says King's death was not suspicious and the case has been handed to the coroner.

According to BBC, the tiger responsible for King's death has not been put down and was unharmed.