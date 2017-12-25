Transcript for 98 Degrees reunites for a holiday tour

Well if you enjoyed that get swap between him and then Diane we have an even greater gift for you this morning. Candace trying to join a boy van. I don't know if it's necessarily get the parent has a little bit too picky but the guise of ninety degrees did let me go backstage. Some weeks ago and see how they're enjoying that one move how they're enjoying being part of Christmas music boom it is a boom. In many ways this Christmas 2070. Sounds a lot like Christmas in 1990 shop. News drew hill. Fuel. And nine. They're all out with a new Christmas album. Ninety degrees percent of persons students this Christmas launched several hits and was admittedly the most fun the group had working together. So they jumped at the chance to return to the studios this past July to record of let it snow Houston office. Very let's hope that's not a reflection of what fans think of he set of originally. So what's behind this new fascination with eyes. That favorite holiday colors. Z album sales generally skyrocket during the holidays the current rate for most Christmas classics are long expired solo artist. Don't have to pay extra money to cover familiar song. And they're all hoping to keep them holy Grail. The lightning in a bottle struck by Mariah Carey in 1994. She's makes sixty million dollars of that song alone since its release. Laura is now annual Christmas tour. Also an inspiration for artists looking for an easy dollar. Ninety degrees barred from that play books hitting the road. To 31 cities over eight weeks this ball sands of the group will pay for an autographed photo. And then you have the super fans who pay to hear sound check. And those super super fans can pay for a need and greed and didn't have the super super. Her fans who pay for small dressing room champagne toast. With Justin Jeff snake in drew before they hit the stage and Ilia there's also this the proceeds from all those sold out shows across the country. All right so by the way speaking of nor idea that we're excited to miss it over the weekend she's back on ABC's New Year's rock and yeah. A do over after last year's amazing show missing a south Tara.

