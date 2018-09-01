Transcript for Alabama wins college football title in win over Georgia

Our let's turn out to the stunning late night come back the Alabama Crimson Tide are the national champions this morning after what was a roller coaster of a game they take a look at the scene overnight. In Tuscaloosa the party in full force there. Practically everybody out the game was dominated now by early by Georgia until Alabama's. Backup quarterback a freshman no last shocked everyone a night no football fan will soon forget. The might starting with the president taking the field to a mix of cheers and boos flanked by ROTC students from both schools. He's saying a few words of the National Anthem performed by Zack brown band. And with people still waiting outside in the rain someone projected old vulgar sign directed at the president. On the arena wall side despite a leaky roof. Kick off. Alabama with an early wild interception but after that. What their Bulldog looking on Georgia dominated the first half with blazed by Sony Mitchell. The president watching it all would the owners of the Atlanta Falcons also understands Samuel L. Jackson working on his cell for a game the dogs in half with the game's first touchdown. Second half to a time for Alabama backup QB to attend a violent replacing deal and hurt its meaning both teams are being led by guys who were in high school last year. Within minutes the tide on the board. Georgia responds with an eighty yard touchdown reception but Alabama's offense is parked tying the game 20/20 with less than four minutes to go. It's the final drive an Alabama with all the momentum. A field goal to win the game. But it's why. Over time. Georgia with the first chance this war hot rod million but seconds later Alabama with a block of 41 yard pass from true freshman. True freshman. Final score 26 to twenty the REIT. Taliban. Great competitors on this team right mental tough this. Not really really proud of this team like today. You know and without them. You can have been done. What's a good thing that Alabama senate races and today because they think Nick Saban would have won most of the votes in their right to analyze and got Betty good.

