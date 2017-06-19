The Coffee lover's diet

More
Author Dr. Bob Arnot shows us how coffee could be the super food for you.
4:31 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Coffee lover's diet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48127713,"title":"The Coffee lover's diet","duration":"4:31","description":"Author Dr. Bob Arnot shows us how coffee could be the super food for you.","url":"/WNN/video/coffee-lovers-diet-48127713","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.