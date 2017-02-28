Transcript for At least 3 dead after small plane crashes into California homes

Terrible situation in Southern California I restarted this morning with some breaking news there crash. Of a small plane into a neighborhood yes shortly after taking off from the Riverside municipal airport roughly about an hour. West of Los Angeles a plane reportedly. Clipped one home crash into another. And sparked a fire that engulfed the third a two of those homes have been destroyed at least three people are dead two others injured. And rescue crews are searching for additional victims ABC's Alex Stone has the latest and. Moments after the plane slammed into a home in this neighborhood Whitney sees with their cell phones recording flames raging neighbors say is they ran out the woman who identified herself as a pilot came crawling out half on fire. They look to the house it's easy. He's probably. Hacker opposes all fired she's I need help me help. A teacher at a nearby school saying they saw the plane flying too low clearly going to crash the alert going out to all firefighters responding. Yeah it's pretty. Or now after hours have searching firefighters say nobody on the ground was killed three of the victims on board the plane died two adult women who were on the plane survived. You're here from San Jose home forty S year conference that is at Disneyland this week. So unfortunately I don't we had that situation. The plane a twin engine Cessna 310 had just taken off likely full of fuel from the Riverside airport heading to San Jose California. Seconds later it went down. When firefighters arrived on scene they had no idea how many people were inside the home or how many had been on the plane pieces of the plane could be seen scattered around the remains of the home the NTSB and FAA are beginning to investigate Alex downing ABC news Los Angeles. So just a little bit more information that we're getting from this breaking news of people that were inside the Cessna husband wife and three teenagers as you heard that fire officials say were returning. From a cheerleading competition to San Jose. That conference was at Disneyland and one of those teenagers was thrown from the plane and suffered only minor injuries firefighters still don't know. How many of the victims were from the plane and how many. Were from those homes click casino yes.

