Transcript for Global celebrations

And the Times Square ball drop has been the centerpiece of America's New Year's Eve celebrations. Since 1907. More than a billion people worldwide tuning in every year to watch New York's iconic ball drop at overseas. Millions more follow their own tradition Syrian twenty team. From the iconic chimes of Big Ben in London. Did you buy. To Sydney harbor. People around the world rang and when he teamed with fireworks balloons confetti and plenty of new. Your New York an estimated one million people packed into Times Square amid unprecedented security. From bag checks to bomb sniffing dogs. Rooftop counter snipers. And some 1000 security cameras trained on the crossroads of the world. Times Square New York City. Sixth place in the world. And with the wind chill below zero in New York City it was the second coldest ball drop on record. You didn't read hey you do you have the right. I'm so angry. And that saw popular consistently gotten. I didn't expect it to be this cold. I illegitimate but not this golden. Became cold forced many to take extreme measures heavy layers are you wearing about four complete pre accident that Haim Villa coming in stabbed. I'm might be like this course fan ever Belmont. The deep freeze even canceled many New Year's Eve celebrations from Boston to Saint Louis and even as far as south as Fort Worth, Texas. But it did not cancel a celebration Siri and are we weren't there really we're we're dressed for the occasion.

