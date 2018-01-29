Transcript for Grammy Awards highlights

We're numerous deadly attic going up last night apartment. None and that's at the Grammy Awards with hardy gave and it was he exact number no margin winning six Grammy Awards including album of the year for critical Carey magic in the and back when this our home Bruno was a master of all things music industry big night for Bruno's. Bruno del Varnado who was there in the house at Madison Square Garden. This is obviously the year for you guys had absolutely yeah number and a lot of our noses some Bernal winning six for six. Huge huge night Annie unexpectedly biggest ones albums record ends and song of the year those completely ineffective because as we talk yeah they Jay-Z was it. Favorite one to win alum even a gruesome look what would actually like there and garden be huge publicity great entertainer and anxious to sort out. The any measure when he got on stage and that sense from watching it on TV was that. It was clearly slowed show him burners like. It's just nice that like some exciting music didn't seem as if it was kind of it was very sad day violent death Esposito and I'm Bruno located the nuts those two songs really Tikka. They know and yeah. Every time he's done price on a quick look at where he couldn't win was best new artist that went through lefty Carmen a lot of things she's not so new he had but you know. The interesting thing is she was and relief female winner presented within a war tonight that was a crazy thing it was a night of time's up and then into movement. And she was the only female big winner. In the other any minute moving on now to let him talk about the you got shut out this. The big one Jay Jay-Z. All eyes were on him because of what happened yesterday. With the interviewed in the tweets and everybody said wow if he wins out there yeah airport with the press exactly. If he wins album of the year what isn't gonna say onstage because it's his turn. Yes now doubt any city song about New York it was all much easy again you know he had eight nominations walked away with some. Though nothing further they want us. That was supposed to direct the years that within Iraq study interesting thing about this particular everybody was talking about immigrants and immigrant rights everything else. Here's a song written and recorded and produced by immigrants who starters while. In Spanish eight. You know logic talk about immigrants you to talk about immigrants and especially to the ultimate song about the immigrants yet. Nothing weird. Said the key was to not be a woman and not being hip hop and not talk about anything politically charged me having games at last night's exactly. Yet to be you know mark. It's yeah. The real given refuge is being burnt out artists Cindy you were there in the arena the biggest applause. God who got the biggest applause. Cash a musically musically Hillary Clinton was overall overall the biggest applause of just wow old and a roaring. Lately Cassius performance was just in front. So the ladies and Grammy Awards but they're not detonate collapse that peak is well it was very sad. Loved her performance initiative she proved that she does need to repel or hang in dangle from the ceiling but before mr. Sosa date in subtle and just so beautiful and that's okay. And then as she proves that she does have a beautiful voice but again whoever was doing the producing for the entire show did not. Kind of pace this stuff out to try to say hey let's get let's get a chance. Gotta dance number in there let's get something exciting him. At all did you feel at some point while you're there that it kinda needed that yes the definition is that apart from this perceived them Bruno Mars. It was one of those we kind of felt like OK give us and we'll put you in there. Susan did have that whiskey and humility that is well the Jeanne does that she was having some audio problems as well. Were you able to see. The queen. Beyoncé and from where you work from where you're hurt. I saw and actually. Beyoncé and queen C queen bee absolutely. Absolutely. She was there and Blue Ivy was also there is there to write today and you two on a barge you two I well with our Barclay they opened the show and Kendrick Lamar. There on a barge and then they handed rule of the album Leo work so they are the only artist are the only actor was on for three times. They have a political statement beyond just the obvious they had political statement that was actually cut out by CBS sensors yet it was about the comment of the countries the IS countries the yes there are Elton John self sir Elton John slash great. Very very. Incredible performance of tiny dancer. With Miley Cyrus kicking off to a you can't comment beautiful and I thank you to our music industry insider turned out del Coronado for stepping back and we go party with you now let's go let's. C a twenty foot ahead Atlantic Indy. And he's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.