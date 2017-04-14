Transcript for A grown-ups guide to Coachella

It's beyoncé of course not headlining Coachella this weekend she was supposed to but of course she is a. Couple of obligations. Of babies brewing there and I haven't heard it Coachella is the world's highest with jealously that they're just highest. Grossing. Until we get passes startled 400 dollars and they sold out in just two hours it takes place every year in the Palm Springs area. And apparently I'm not have enough to covering this assignment that so they say. So we found the coolest person that. We know we're original world news now anchor emeritus turned correspondent. Lisa McRee issued operas that's her guide to Helen Coachella. Let's catch up. While beyoncé baby bell forced her to bail east. Bob got Kendrick radio had not 150 other fans are ready to Iraq. It's a 125000. Concert goers today 85 million in ticket sales. But that's just a drop in the economic mosh pit. Total spending in the community more than 700 million dollars. There is a sixty dollar shuttle from LA or if you want to skip the four hour traffic jam. You would five pounds in the hopman who broke late for just 40000 bucks tip number one can place the sharing economy. With rates tripled in hotels and air being beat you may as well considers 7500 dollar safari tent. Or that's 45000 dollar dirt from the concert grounds stars like what a top Joseph might prefer. Tip number two. Be friend the tipster. Another hot ticket hotel pool parties. We DJs and live music there's one for every price point. But six number three. No matter how pricey the party don't open your mouth is natural but what else does the first time could Chela need to know. For answers I turned to the dark web. Okay just the web but in the dark and the Coachella music best blocker with all the answers. I'm looking for the opium on to tell us all things rock and rubble and Bailey. Sent us some best. And Bailey Bobby duke middle school teacher of the year. Not exactly what I expected of me as a teacher but I know a lot into the bath and what you need to her by Coachella. Hot water. Our securities spray bottle so cool even more songs mean the not to. Bigger literally and well you're more likely gonna get hurt and two years yeah you're probably gonna lose one. Chapstick tissues wet nap I didn't really cleared him it's a blooming desert don't take action. Well ammonium you really don't want to mention what's on the bodies then you need I had Atlanta seeking out single in the dark. Toilet paper part of any bigger fact pat. Don't Wear sandals but it you insist on sneakers when you start regret that. Band aids for so the critique being you be doing a lot of walking around like plotting a high stakes runner Hughes or school bond powder. I cannot build up everything additional Medicaid and little news now. We. I'm not. Close can be a hundred degree isn't it all out a fifty degrees that night. A hoodie jeans and trust me gloves. A scar her dust mask the dust storms there's a real. And some other clear glass or two dollars over on deep well. I could've sold number twenty dollars each of the we're jealous ear plugs are must be adult years are going to be repatriate after the battle. And if you close to the speakers can give yourself and permanent hearing damage. Okay. Safety and comfort. I can't right loan. The. Nothing's consider our critical factor should look sticks Signet look cool at night. A Fanny pack that we. Put your backpack in the locker which is a lot you need to rent at a time on the web site. You're phoning it charters them off and enjoy the show over the dirt holding up the phone to be the report restored can't even cover. And you have a car park loaded and loaded up before you go you'll need it more than you think going your way back to your car. Thank MV line pretty raw. Or maybe just rule. We don't teller never pat Lang ping head and a ranger own ride. It turns out your kids may not want you write with fans and if they don't don't forget the mom of Montana. Automatically tell us. I'm Lisa McRee. News world news now. Course mom that's. They mentioned they stick out just a little just I don't know agreed that. Should I I don't know hot here in those beads that she was wearing a rescue occurred in The Hague that if you hadn't I. I don't know that it's worth it yeah center Anderson you and I started making a listed in the I stopped at a Modi in my gut I've done enough for me not at not on your bucket. And that's when we hit it right. Old party look fun the pool parties are fun and there are a lot of big companies nowadays are having big parties outside of there but anyway.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.