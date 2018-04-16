Transcript for James Comey speaks out in exclusive ABC News interview

Correct ballot that ABC news exclusive the explosive interview with James call me letting the world know exactly what he thinks of president from coming off a touch ABC's George Stephanopoulos about who his family support an election. At least my Ford orders probably all five of my kids wanted Hillary Clinton to be the first woman president I know my amazing spouse did. I want a woman president really badly and I supported Hillary Clinton a lot of my friends worked for her. And now lives devastated when she lost. The next day without bizarre trump tower talk still etched in his mind. Com he's invited to reception for law enforcement officials at the White House. You wanna go remember their whole lot of people who thought that I helped elect on track and so why what I want to go to a public perception with the president. Two days after he takes office he's determined to keep his distance from the president I walked in room blue room went to the far opposite end I was now as far away as physically possible. The FBI director six foot eight. Tries to become and visit. I looked him right next to me is this blue curtain memoir blue super doesn't match perfectly but close enough so I'm thinking how great is that I got a little camouflage and so I start moving over. And I pressed myself against the blue curtain taken. This is my save this we'll save me from having this public embrace with the president who announced that doesn't work here. We didn't have become more prayers than me. Remember the walk it seemed like a thousand yards across the oval blue room. And my family's a lot of fun watching my face as I walk across because they know that's my own no face but that's not exactly what Patrice at his Iowa say yeah. She said that's gyms are faced. So. I'm walking forward thinking it was determined there's not going to be I'm not a master television but I knew that will be a real problem. Our arms are tense and he gets just far enough that I get something worse than a hug unfortunate cameras are on the left side of my face so the whole world saw him kiss me. He didn't kiss me he said I really look forward to working with you what you think he's going through his ma. I think it's about establishing dominance. And making everyone part of the family. FBI director James Komi was talking to employees at the Los Angeles field office. When a breaking news bulletin catches his ally. The room had televisions on the wall and I saw of Komi resides on the backs three months based resigns yet said resigns and then. As it changed to call me fired. And now I'm staring at it in that their audience to see my face changed and they start turning around looking at the back than when it to a room. To find out haven't been fired because I did not expect to be fired but your first thought that's crazy. How could that be. Weren't you angry humor were being angry I thought it's crazy to fire me. I'm leading the investigation. Russian influence in quickly whether. Anywhere in the trump orbit and coordinated conspire with the Russians that makes no sense at all. Stunned by the news Komi heads to the airport it would be his last flight on the FBI Jack so you're in that private jet basically alone. What did you do. I drank red wine from a paper coffee cup and just looked out the lights of the country I love so much as we flew home and I think at the pinnacle of your professional career. Get over get. Over to flash. Almost a year has passed since teams Coley was fired by president trump since then. He's come to some stark conclusions about the use of power and moral leadership you write the president from this unethical. Untethered to the truth. He is Donald Trump unfit to be president. Yes but not in the way I often hear people talk about it I don't buy the stuff but him being. Mentally incompetent early stages of dementia he strikes me as a person of above average intelligence. Who's tracking conversations and knows what's going on I don't think he's medically unfit to be president I think he's morally unfit to be president. Person who sees moral equivalence insurance from our president. Must embody respect and adhere to the values that are the core of this country the most important being truth. This president is not able to do that he's morally unfit to be president if you were right what is the remedy should Donald Trump be impeached. Impeachment is is a question of law and fact and politics in this citizen you have a judgment you have Dante I give you strange answer I hope not. Because I think impeaching and removing don't trump from office. Would let the American people off the hook and have something happen in directly that I believe their duty bound to do directly. People in this country to stand up and go to the voting Booth and vote their values and so impeachment in a way which short circuit that. Some of the other headlines of course him saying that he thinks the president has been compromise possibly. By the Russians and we talked about that thing flight there there was a little bit of debate that was going back and forth. Well whether or not he would be allowed on that FBI. Plane apparently the White House did not want him to get on that plane because he's no longer FBI employee left let it took some time which is why he got the good wine. In a paper in the good the good cop.

