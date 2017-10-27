Lost for 5 months at sea

Two women and their dogs drifted in the open ocean for months before finally being rescued. The team survived three storms, two shark attacks, and floated more than 5,000 miles from their original location.
2:19 | 10/27/17

Transcript for Lost for 5 months at sea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

