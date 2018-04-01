Transcript for Monster storm threatens Northeast

OK so it's already coming down pretty heavily in southern New Jersey creating some white out conditions in resort towns like Ocean City. And Cape May you can see these pictures there forecasters predict snow totals ranging from Stew. To nearly two feet. ABC's Stephanie Ramos joins us now from Washington DC good morning Stephanie. Kenneth Edmonds good morning good bitterly cold temperatures that we felt here in DC are slowly moving out swapping out for since now. A ferocious winter storm slammed the southeast and is now rolling up the East Coast it's just nice. We are on the blinds. Forecasters calling the storm that set to be packed with hurricane force winds up bombs cyclone. We're closely monitoring the storm the track to ship that a little bit to the west which would bring a lot more snow. Before moving north. The storm breaking records hitting parts of Florida Georgia South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades it's free wild it never seen palm trees was notably. Flights are delayed at most of them canceled so thank goodness I over pack. Roads are so slick in the Carolinas crews are responding to multiple wrecks. In south Georgia where you don't typically see much snow it. Police report that more than 200 and when he people have been hurt in accidents here's a ban alone already hot dry. On the road. Let. People to keep this low. In Massachusetts people are stocking up and prepping for this monster storm we've bought lots of water. We do have heat in the house which is great many schools are all pretty close for today or delayed the start time. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warnings in effect from Virginia all the way up to Maine Kennison Linda it is no joke out here and yeah no doubt after the blizzard you'll have the cold Stephanie thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.