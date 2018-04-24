Transcript for President prepares to host his first state dinner

We're graphic video of president from their welcoming the French leader on. To the white house with a kiss on both cheeks actually very European via their wives there as well. Micron is getting the full star treatment in Washington DC as the president's first official state visitor. And the two leaders will hold a joint news conference around lunchtime today. The may have is a lavish state dinner tonight at the White House. This morning the state dining room tables are set complete with candles and centerpieces. Outside the room more than 12100 branches of cherry blossoms line the hallway. 150 guests are expected a president trumps first state dinner where French president Emanuel my crown and his wife Brigitte will be guests of Monica. On the menu rack of land jumble idea and creme fresh ice green. Last night it was a double date with the Thompson met crohn's dining at George Washington's home. Mount Vernon. Not crone and his wife also got their first tour of the Oval Office. You deal. But crowns office even live streamed the event as chump showed him the resolute desk and pointed out where a young John F. Kennedy junior would play. Depicted in his famous picture the French First Lady then asked about a pair of phone. The news the latest. But not all pleasure the presidents are expected to discuss several issues they don't agree on. Including the Iran nuclear deal president trump is threatening to reject an extension of the deal by the may twelfth deadline. But Mott crone and other European leaders are lobbying trump not to withdraw from the packed. Saying it could lead to any Ron Reese starting its nuclear program similar to North Korea's. What do you have as a bit direction I don't seat I don't have any can be found people who are against spot against Iraq. So that's a question we will discuss bets. That's why. I just want to see on nuclear let's preserve this framework because it's Vick doesn't the sort of North Korean time prostitution. Out of a 150 guests the only Democrat invited to the state dinner is the governor of Louisiana.

